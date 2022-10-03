Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

CPARW stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,436. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

