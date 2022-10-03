Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,780. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

