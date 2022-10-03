CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.15. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 20,211 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Stock Up 13.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
