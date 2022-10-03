CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.02

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $2.15. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 20,211 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

CEMIG Stock Up 13.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

