Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 155,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 130,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,191. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

