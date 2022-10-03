Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.09 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $17.08. 338,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,219,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

