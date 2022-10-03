Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.09 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $17.08. 338,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,219,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
