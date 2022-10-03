Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.44 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 43,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 415,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

