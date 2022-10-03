Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,397. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

