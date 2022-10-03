Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 5,674 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,781,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,090,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.67. 56,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,398. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

