Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 66 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,377. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

