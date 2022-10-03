Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $146.75. 76,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.17. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

