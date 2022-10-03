Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Centrica stock remained flat at $3.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

