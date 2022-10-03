Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPYYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.
Centrica Price Performance
Centrica stock remained flat at $3.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.48.
Centrica Dividend Announcement
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
