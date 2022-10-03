Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 8.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 9,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,109,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 16.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $563.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 743,658 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

