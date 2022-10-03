CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $27.13. 1,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.52 million, a P/E ratio of 675.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

