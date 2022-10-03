CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.96

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 4615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 232,287 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 443,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

