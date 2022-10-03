Charged Particles Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Charged Particles has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Charged Particles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Charged Particles Coin Profile

Charged Particles’ genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charged Particles’ official website is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Charged Particles

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charged Particles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

