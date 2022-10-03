Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 5,602 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

