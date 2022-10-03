Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,914 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,394,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,363,000 after purchasing an additional 273,019 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,837,000 after purchasing an additional 593,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $130.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
