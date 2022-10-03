Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Shares of 8,978 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,794. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

