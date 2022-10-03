Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $223,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in AT&T by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 115,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in AT&T by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,941,363. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

