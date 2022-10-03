Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

See Also

