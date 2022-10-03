Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 16,463 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,152 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,265,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 277,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.