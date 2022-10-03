Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

