Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 840 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 29,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 4.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Intel stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. 1,445,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

