Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Check-Cap Stock Down 29.8 %

Shares of CHEKZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.