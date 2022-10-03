Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Chesapeake Energy worth $51,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CHK traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $97.63. 95,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

