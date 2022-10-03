China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,100. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

