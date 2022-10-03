Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

Chubb stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.08. 6,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15. Chubb has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

