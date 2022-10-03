Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.90. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,737. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

