Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 82,771 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,643. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

