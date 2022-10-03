Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 19.6% in September

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.80. 710,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

