Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Down 4.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.40 and last traded at $100.40. 2,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

