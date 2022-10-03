ClinTex CTi Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.