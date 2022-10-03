Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Short Interest Up 14.4% in September

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 28,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 76,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.76.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

