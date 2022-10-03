Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 136,809 shares.The stock last traded at $60.31 and had previously closed at $58.39.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
