Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOFGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 136,809 shares.The stock last traded at $60.31 and had previously closed at $58.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 81.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

