Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 590.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF remained flat at $136.31 during midday trading on Monday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $127.50 and a 52-week high of $172.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.84.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

