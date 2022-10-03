Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 590.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOF remained flat at $136.31 during midday trading on Monday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $127.50 and a 52-week high of $172.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.84.
About Cochlear
