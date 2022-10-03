Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,540. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

