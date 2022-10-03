Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.48.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of COIN opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,834. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

