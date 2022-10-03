CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $30.16

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for approximately $30.16 or 0.00154150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $663.52 million and $184,799.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was February 16th, 2018. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.