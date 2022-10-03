Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wolfe Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.74.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.