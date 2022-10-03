Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 8.5%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.84. 28,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,001,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
