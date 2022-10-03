Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 8.5%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.84. 28,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,001,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.