Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.35

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 213281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

