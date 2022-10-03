Comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SciPlay 1 2 5 0 2.50

HIVE Blockchain Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.17%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $15.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than SciPlay.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21% SciPlay 2.94% 6.91% 5.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.46 $79.62 million $0.05 75.20 SciPlay $606.10 million 2.49 $19.30 million $0.74 15.89

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SciPlay beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.