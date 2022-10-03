COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

COMSovereign Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 513,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,474. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Featured Stories

