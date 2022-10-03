Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,600 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 618,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Concentrix Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.31. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.64. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,596 shares of company stock worth $67,582,829 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Concentrix by 40.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 304.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

