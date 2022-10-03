Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

