Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Neogen makes up 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Neogen worth $107,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 188,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,471. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $923,758. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

