Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 567.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.23. 112,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,508. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

