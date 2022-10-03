Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Graco worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 87.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 105.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

GGG stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

