Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $61.73 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.25% of WD-40 worth $61,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.61 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.