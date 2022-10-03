Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Trex comprises 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Trex worth $96,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 192.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Trex Stock Up 5.0 %

TREX traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $46.15. 26,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,360. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.